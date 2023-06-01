Japan to channel billions of dollars into raising birth rate

(DW) – The Japanese government on Thursday announced specific measures to curb falling birth rates by boosting financial support for households with children.

Tokyo says it will spend about 3.5 trillion yen (about $25 billion or €23.5 billion) annually to turn around a trend that, while affecting many developed countries, is particularly acute in Japan.

Parents will be entitled to a monthly allowance will of some 15,000 yen – about $107 dollars – for each child from newborn to two years old. There will then be 10,000 yen for children from the age of three and older, with the coverage expanded to include children in senior high school.

