A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Japan to channel billions of dollars into raising birth rate

Nation's acute population problem is getting worse quicker than expected

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2023 at 7:48pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(DW) – The Japanese government on Thursday announced specific measures to curb falling birth rates by boosting financial support for households with children.

Tokyo says it will spend about 3.5 trillion yen (about $25 billion or €23.5 billion) annually to turn around a trend that, while affecting many developed countries, is particularly acute in Japan.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Parents will be entitled to a monthly allowance will of some 15,000 yen – about $107 dollars – for each child from newborn to two years old. There will then be 10,000 yen for children from the age of three and older, with the coverage expanded to include children in senior high school.

TRENDING: Now it's getting sticky: Trans activist glues self to floor during school protest

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Jordan celebrates royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein
Japan to channel billions of dollars into raising birth rate
2nd major railway grinds to a halt in major nation
Mexican TV spots cartel wielding anti-tank rocket launcher in border town near Texas
Committing domestic violence against men ... just for giggles
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×