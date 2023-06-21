WATCH: Jim Caviezel implicates 'U.S. agencies' in child sex trafficking

Actor Jim Caviezel, whose brand new "Sound of Freedom" move is just arriving on scene, is warning Americans about the dangers of the subject of the film: Human trafficking. Of small children.

The message he points out is that drugs and guns can be sold only once. But children? Five or 10 times a day.

Caviezel appeared on Steve Bannon's War Room to discuss the issue.

The Gateway Pundit reported he implicated "U.S. agencies" in the child sex trafficking industry.

Caviezel, who stunned audiences with his performance as Jesus in "The Passion of the Christ," commented on the movie, which puts child trafficking in the spotlight.

He worked with multiple federal experts while filming in Colombia, and the report confirmed he "implicated several U.S. agencies" in the interview.

"Do you believe that that’s part of the senior government apparatus just does not want to touch this? They profit off it. They don’t mind if it happens. I mean, why would DHS when when they’re in charge and like you said, there’s five drug agents to every one human trafficking agent… It’s my opinion I don’t know what Jim’s opinion is, but it’s definitely my opinion that this is something they don’t want to solve…," Bannon said.

Caviezel cited the testimony before Congress of whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas, who charged that tens of thousands of children are missing.

"Let’s go back to Ms. Rodas. She comes out and says, 85,000 children are missing. That’s damn near a Rose Bowl stadium. And I think it’s a lot more than that," he said.

Rodas, in fact, stated, "Whether intentional or not, it can be argued that the U.S. government has become the middleman in a large-scale, multi-billion-dollar, child trafficking operation run by bad actors seeking to profit off the lives of children."

She said she went to help with Joe Biden's immigration crisis at the southern border, and found, ""children are being trafficked through a sophisticated network that begins with being recruited in home country, smuggled to the U.S. border, and ends when OOR delivers a child to a sponsor[] – some sponsors are criminals and traffickers and members of transnational criminal organizations."

They, she sad, "view children as commodities and assets to be used for earning income…"

Bannon said, "You say the alphabet agencies are here are involved somehow. You’re meeting with people. You want hearings, you want investigations, you want whistleblowers, you want everybody to start coming…"

Caviezel said Americans need to be told.

The movie is the story of a former government agent turned vigilante who works to rescue children – taking them back from sex traffickers.

It's based on the true story of Tim Ballard, the former U.S. government agent.

The trailer:

