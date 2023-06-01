Joe Biden 'lied,' says member of Congress investigating all the president's clan

Joe Biden and a long list of the nation's former intelligence officials lied to the American public to sway the 2020 election, according to a member of Congress who is investigating all the president's clan.

A report from the Washington Examiner explains the comments are from Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, who is chief of the House Intelligence Committee.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Turner's work includes investigating a letter from those 51 former intel officials who, just before the 2020 election, released a letter falsely claiming that the information about Biden family scandals found in a laptop computer abandoned by Hunter Biden at a repair shop likely was Russian disinformation.

TRENDING: 'Godlessness': Super popular Christian TV show defends gay-pride flag on set

Details about that laptop were suppressed by social and legacy media outlets at the urging of the FBI, and a Media Research Center poll later revealed had that suppression not happened, Donald Trump likely would have won the election.

The letter was cited by Biden in a presidential debate as justification to disregard the facts the laptop contained.

The report explained Turner has been running the Biden clan investigation with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chief of the House Judiciary Commjttee.

They have found more evidence regarding the letter, signed by dozens of former intel officials, including "that former acting CIA Director Mike Morell was 'triggered' to arrange its writing by now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discredit the New York Post's reporting on the abandoned laptop hard drive."

Did Joe Biden lie to the American public to sway the 2020 election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (22 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Also, that "the goal of the letter was to give Joe Biden a 'talking point' to deploy against now-former President Donald Trump in their final presidential debate."

Turner, in an interview with the Examiner, explained, "The problem that we’re trying to address is that people who were formerly in the government used their position as if they had present knowledge of something that they had no access to, and it was received by the media and even used by this president in a debate as evidence to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop. As a matter of fact, of course, the president of the United States now [Joe Biden], when he was in the debate running for this office, knew the Hunter Biden laptop was real. So he stood in that debate and lied to the American public, knowingly.”

Biden responded at the time to Trump's questions about the laptop evidence by citing the false claim by the former intel officials. He claimed, "There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plan. They have said that this has all the characteristics — four, five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage."

The Examiner explained, "A May report by the Turner-led House Intelligence Committee and the Jordan-led Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government revealed that 'contemporaneous documents show that some of the signatories adopted Politico’s framing that the laptop was Russian disinformation.'"

Jeremy Bash, a former CIA worker, had claimed, to MSNBC at the time, "This looks like Russian intelligence, this walks like Russian intelligence, this talks like Russian intelligence. This effort by Rudy Giuliani and the New York Post and Steve Bannon to cook up supposed dirt on Joe Biden looks like a classic Russian playbook disinformation campaign."

But the reporting on the laptop details confirming Biden family scheming was factual.

The Examiner confirmed, "Konstantinos 'Gus' Dimitrelos, a cyber forensics expert and former Secret Service agent, conducted an examination of the laptop for the Washington Examiner last year, concluding, 'My analysis revealed there is a 100% certainty that Robert Hunter Biden was the only person responsible for the activity on this hard drive and all of its stored data,' and that 'the hard drive is authentic.'"

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Turner confirmed the letter signers "knew that they were doing a political act, knew that they were politically using the credentials of their government positions to try to persuade the American public in a manner in which they had no knowledge of the substance at all."

In his interview with the Examiner, he continued, "It is wrong, and exposing it, one, will have an impact on those who view their professional positions more politically, but two, the next time this happens, maybe people will have less willingness to lie to the American public inside a letter, because they know that they’re going to be called in and put in a deposition and have to admit that they know nothing about which they stated in that letter."

The letter signers frequently have visited the Biden White House and a number have been given lucrative positions in the government.



IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].