Johnny Depp decides what to do with settlement payout

Won defamation case with Amber Heard

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 15, 2023 at 1:11pm
Johnny Depp (Video screenshot)

(THE AMERICAN TRIBUNE) – Amber Heard, following her loss in a defamation suit with her former husband Johnny Depp, had to pay him $1 million after deciding that she would close the case and pay a settlement rather than deal with an appeal. Her insurance company paid out the sum to Depp after she and her attorneys made the settlement decision. Depp has announced, via his attorneys, that he will donate the settlement to charity.

Such is what Depp’s attorneys, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, told TMZ, saying that Depp had sued Heard not to win any money but rather to restore his reputation by bringing the truth about this relationship with Heard and the falseness of her abuse claims to light.

Beginning, they said. “We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process his intent to bring the truth to light.” Continuing, they then added, “This was never about the money. The jury’s unanimous decision and the judgment in his favor against Ms. Heard remain fully in place, and the payment of $1M — which Mr. Depp is pledging and will donate to charities — reinforces Ms. Heard’s acknowledgment of the conclusion of the legal system’s rigorous pursuit for justice.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







