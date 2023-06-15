Johnny Depp decides what to do with settlement payout

(THE AMERICAN TRIBUNE) – Amber Heard, following her loss in a defamation suit with her former husband Johnny Depp, had to pay him $1 million after deciding that she would close the case and pay a settlement rather than deal with an appeal. Her insurance company paid out the sum to Depp after she and her attorneys made the settlement decision. Depp has announced, via his attorneys, that he will donate the settlement to charity.

Such is what Depp’s attorneys, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, told TMZ, saying that Depp had sued Heard not to win any money but rather to restore his reputation by bringing the truth about this relationship with Heard and the falseness of her abuse claims to light.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Beginning, they said. “We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process his intent to bring the truth to light.” Continuing, they then added, “This was never about the money. The jury’s unanimous decision and the judgment in his favor against Ms. Heard remain fully in place, and the payment of $1M — which Mr. Depp is pledging and will donate to charities — reinforces Ms. Heard’s acknowledgment of the conclusion of the legal system’s rigorous pursuit for justice.”

TRENDING: Blue state hopes to 'fix' nature via bio-socialism

Read the full story ›