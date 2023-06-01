A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Jordan celebrates royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein

Prominent royals and political dignitaries from around the world took part

Published June 1, 2023 at 7:58pm
Published June 1, 2023 at 7:58pm
Jordan celebrates royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein

Jordan celebrates royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein (video screenshot)

(DW) – Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Saudi Arabia's Rajwa Alseif tied the knot during ceremonies in the Jordanian capital Amman on Thursday.

Prominent royals and political dignitaries from around the world took part, including Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate, as well as US First Lady Jill Biden and US climate envoy John Kerry.

The royal wedding is being celebrated across the kingdom, with the palace declaring a public holiday and arranging an array of celebrations and concerts.

