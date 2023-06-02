Jordan demands details of FBI involvement in special counsel review of Trump

Members of Congress are calling on the Department of Justice to reveal how much FBI involvement there has been in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of Donald Trump.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter this week to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding answers to a list of questions about the FBI's involvement.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It was the FBI, of course, that conspired with Democrats during the 2016 election to fabricate the "Russiagate" collusion conspiracy theory against Trump, and pursue it as if there was any evidence. Special Counsel John Durham's years-long investigation concluded there wasn't.

TRENDING: The despicable ambush impeachment of AG Ken Paxton

That, among other things, has left,, "Public trust in the FBI … low," Jordan explained.

So his letter, warning of "the institutional rot that pervades the FBI," demands to know about FBI agents working on Smith's case, which is to investigate the 2020 election circumstances, the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, even presidential documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

"The extent of the FBI’s bias and reckless disregard for the truth, which Special Counsel Durham laid out in painstaking detail, is nothing short of scandalous. The FBI has tried to dismiss the report’s findings by claiming to have 'already implemented dozens of corrective actions' to prevent similar misconduct in the future," Jordan charged.

"The FBI’s window dressing is not enough. The special counsel's report serves as a stark reminder of the need for more accountability and reforms within the FBI," he said.

Is the FBI out to get Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Jordan explains that Congress is conducting "oversight" to "inform these legislative reforms" that appear to be needed within the FBI.

He reminded Garland, whose actions in office have been nothing short of partisan, with repeated attacks on Trump and virtually nothing against the Bidens, despite the evidence they participated in suspect actions, of the facts.

He said the FBI "did not possess any actual evidence of collusion before deciding to launch" its investigation of Trump. "The FBI appears to have disregarded this issue largely due to the personal and political biases against Donald Trump harbored by FBI personnel…"

Further, it failed to use "basic investigative techniques," and it created "different standards" to use against Trump.

It even disregarded "highly significant intelligence" so that it could continue to attack Trump.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"It is clear that Congress must considered legislative reforms to the FBI, and the committee has been engaged in robust oversight to inform those legislative proposals."

But the questions about the FBI are to make certain that the "FBI's documented political bias" does not "poison" further investigations.

A report from the Post Millennial said Jordan wants to know "whether any of the FBI employees assigned to work on the investigation had previously been involved in matters concerning Trump, and whether Smith relied on any information gathered 'exclusively by the FBI' prior to his appointment to special counsel."

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].