Judge denies special counsel's motion in Trump's classified docs trial

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon denied Special Counsel Jack Smith’s motion Monday to seal a list of witnesses in former President Donald Trump’s upcoming trial on charges stemming from his handling of classified documents, according to multiple reports.

Smith’s request, which was opposed by a coalition of news organizations, according to the Hill, listed 84 witnesses whose identity Smith sought to keep confidential. Smith filed the motion before Judge Cannon Friday, along with a motion seeking to move the trial to December as opposed to the scheduled Aug. 14 trial date.

TRENDING: Civilizations clash – in Ukraine and at home

“The Government’s Motion does not explain why filing the list with the Court is necessary; it does not offer a particularized basis to justify sealing the list from public view; it does not explain why partial sealing, redaction, or means other than sealing are unavailable or unsatisfactory; and it does not specify the duration of any proposed seal,” Cannon wrote in the order.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by Trump, Aug. 8 as part of an investigation into allegations that classified documents were improperly removed from the White House as Trump left office in January 2021.

Trump entered a plea of “not guilty” to all counts during his arraignment June 13, after the special counsel secured a grand jury indictment on 37 counts, including violations of the Espionage Act, that was unsealed June 9. Trump claimed the documents were declassified prior to the indictment.

Will President Donald Trump get a fair trial in the classified documents case? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 14% (3 Votes) 86% (18 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Cannon, who Trump appointed to the federal bench in May 2020, will preside over the criminal case. Cannon previously ordered the appointment of a special master to review documents seized during the Aug. 8 raid, but the ruling was later overturned on appeal.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!