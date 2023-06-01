Judge halts Biden's scheme to charge gun owners with felonies

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

A district court judge on Wednesday halted the Biden administration’s new rule that would charge gun owners who failed to register their braced firearms with a felony, just hours before it was set to go into effect.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: The Medicare time bomb

In January, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives (ATF) issued a “Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached ‘Stabilizing Braces‘” rule that said all gun owners with “stabilizing braces,” shoulder devices that turn pistols into short-barreled rifles, would need to get their gun registered and comply with the regulations for those types of weapons or face felony charges. Texas and several gun groups filed a lawsuit against the ATF, and on Wednesday Judge Drew Tipton of the Southern Texas District Court issued a preliminary injunction, barring the rule from going into effect on June 1.

In the eight-page order, the court ruled that the state of Texas had established grounds that the rule would create “irreparable harm” if allowed to go into effect before the lawsuit was decided.

Texas argued that the law would harm gun owners in three areas: (1)”harm to its sovereign interests, (2) harm to its quasi-sovereign interests and (3) unrecoverable compliance costs with respect to a subset of its employees,” according to the decision. Tipton determined that Texas’ arguments for the first two did not prove grounds for “irreparable harm” but agreed that the state’s gun owners would face an undue burden due to the cost of compliance.

In Texas’ motion for a preliminary injunction, the state argued the rule would prevent its citizens and law enforcement from defending themselves.

Is the Biden administration scheming to charge gun owners with felonies? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“The Final Rule adversely affects Texans’ health and well-being by criminalizing the possession of previously lawful weapons, diminishing Texans’ ability to defend themselves,” the state’s motion for a preliminary injunction reads. “Finally, Texas police who possess previously legal handguns with stabilizing braces will have to expend resources to register those weapons.”

Tipton agreed with this reasoning and granted the injunction until the “resolution of the expedited appeal in Mock v. Garland,” another lawsuit at the federal level targeting the ATF’s rule.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“This assault on millions of Americans was just the latest example of President Biden trying to weaponize the DOJ against law-abiding gun owners, and we doubt it will be the last,” Erich Pratt, Gun Owner’s for America’s senior vice president, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said in a press release. “We are incredibly grateful to Judge Tipton for hearing the pleas of our members who were facing serious prosecution simply for owning a piece of plastic – all because of an arbitrary reclassification by the ATF. GOA and our millions of members nationwide will continue to fight back against this rogue anti-gun administration at every turn in defense of our rights.”

ATF told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the agency “is unable to comment on litigation.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!