Judge threatens Hunter Biden with jail in baby-mama battle

For those who have followed the international business dealings and personal escapades of Joe Biden's son, Hunter, there is word that he now actually faces the possibility of time in jail.

Not over allegations he repeatedly sold access to his father, not over his dealings with drugs, not over his dealings with prostitutes, not even over his apparent lie on a gun purchase application form.

Over his child support for daughter, Navy.

The Washington Examiner reports Judge Holly Lodge Meyer, in Arkansas, has ordered Hunter Biden to appear in her court July 10 in Batesville to explain "why he should not be held in contempt."

He started the legal fight by insisting that his child support payments for Navy, 4, be reduced.

But lawyers for Navy's mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts, charged that Hunter Biden has ignored the judge's orders from May to hand over information on his finances.

The Examiner reported, "The judge said the lawyers for Roberts were seeking, and she would herself consider, 'punishment or sanctions' against Hunter Biden, including 'incarceration for civil contempt until such time as the defendant fully answers discovery for a period of up to six months' and 'incarceration for criminal contempt for a period of up to six months.'"

Navy, born in August 2018, has been ignored by Joe Biden in every reference he's made to his family.

Hunter Biden had denied paternity and claimed he had no memory of meeting her mother at the Mpire Club in Washington, but DNA tests proved him the father.

"Hunter settled with Roberts for $2.5 million in 2020, but the case was later reopened, and the president’s son is engaged in an Arkansas court battle to lower his payments," the report said.

Lunden Roberts, in response to Hunter Biden's request to lower his payments, has asked the court to allow her daughter to use the Biden name, because the political influence it carries would help her.

The case record makes it appear that Hunter Biden is concealing the state of his finances, which, of course, are subject to the judge's oversight to determine whether he is, in fact, able to pay.

The report said, "Hunter Biden revealed he was under federal investigation for his taxes shortly after the 2020 election. Republicans have long contended Hunter Biden's lucrative business dealings in Ukraine and China indicate he may have committed crimes related to foreign lobbying or money laundering, although multiple recent reports have indicated U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump-appointed holdover and the Delaware prosecutor overseeing the case, may have narrowed his focus to Hunter Biden potentially committing tax fraud and lying on a federal gun form when purchasing a revolver."

