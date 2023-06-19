June: The month for sickening behavior

For all of those who have been in an informational blackout that surpasses the blackness of carbon nanotubes, June is the co-opted month of sexual perversion and societal deconstruction. Sexual perversion has – not surprisingly, based upon demonology – seized ownership of the month, with those possessed by blind allegiance to a demonically conceived lie of supposed skin color following in hot pursuit.

As a born-again Christian, ordained minister and Bible teacher as well as student of Scripture, I can tell you without fear of doing injustice to the Word of God, they're both demonic from the pit of hell and both groups are driven and committed to accomplish the same purposes: the destruction of the Bride of Christ (i.e., the Church) and the death of mankind.

Advocates and those who embrace sexual perversion aren't interested in simply not being institutionalized in wards for the emotional and psychologically unbalanced. They insist upon mandated acceptance of their perversion, specifically in the Church, home and school. Those people who are possessed with the manic predisposition to embrace the fallacious heterodoxy that ascribes value, substance and self-worth to melanin demand all dysfunction and anti-social behavior be ignored based solely upon their argument that not to do same is to deny their culture and is racist.

The one group has chosen the month of June to celebrate the rankest forms of sexual deviancy as normal, and reinforce penalties upon those who refuse to embrace that which God condemns. The other group places material, social and spiritual value on melanin as if it were a theology and holy Eucharist.

However, they fail to answer the questions: When did not subscribing to what heretofore has historically been identified as mental illness become a criminal act? When did refusing to disobey the tenets of one's personal faith/religion become a criminal act? When did it become normal to persuade preschool little boys and little girls that they are something other than they were born?

Specific to those questions, when did my wife and I surrender our parental rights to the teachers' unions and the federal government to decide what's in the best interest of our child? As HBO television host Bill Maher (who is an avowed liberal) noted, little boys and little girls all want to be princesses, truck drivers and fireman at some point. But they grow out of such fantasies. Why is it acceptable for children to grow out of those of fantasies, but not grow out of being a little boy who wears his mother's hat and/or shoes while playing with his sister(s)? Why isn't it acceptable to encourage your little girl not to be tomboyish? When did it become acceptable to have grown men dressed in women's clothing lap-dancing prepubescent children in public libraries? These are just several of the many questions that demand answering.

Juneteenth (June 19, 1865), is the day that slaves in Galveston, Texas, received word they been set free. One would think that after 158 years, the date would be a historical footnote detailing that America may not have fought the Civil War as a means to free slaves, but that obviously was one of the outcomes of that horrid war.

One would think that after 158 years, with the exception of those from predominantly Muslim countries, none of these have ever been slaves. It's time they act civilized. When did it become reasonable to believe that living like packs of feral animals was cultural? When did it become acceptable to spend billions of dollars since 1973 paying the people you claim are trying to kill you – to murder your children? When did it become reasonable to be the only demographic that uses the falsity of a skin color to condone behavior that people living in the jungle did not accept?

Booker T. Washington said it well: "We went into slavery pagans; we came out Christians. We went into slavery pieces of property; we came out America citizens. We went into slavery with chains about our wrists; we cane out with the American ballot in our hands."

Instead of blaming people based upon the erroneous idea of there being such a thing as skin color, these people would do better to embrace the words of that esteemed statesman, Booker T. Washington. Instead of painting murals of gangsters and hoodlums shot by police officers in the dispensation of their official duty on buildings, they should be kissing the ground the Ivory Coast African tribes (e.g., Ashanti and Dahomey) walked on for operating one of the most robust slave-selling industries in the world at that time. Both the sexual deviant groups and the group that ascribes to melanin as a precious derivative view aberrant, godless behavior as ummum bonum. In reality, both aberrant sexual deviancy and the pathetic embracement of lies based upon a skin pigmentation are destructive of American culture.

How many of them will shoot/kill their own kind in Chicago, Baltimore, New York and LA this holiday weekend? How many will overdose? How many will have their child murdered? Is that what they call freedom?

If the people who ascribe to a pigmentation were truly free, they would embrace modernity and seize the unlimited opportunities at their disposal. They would embrace civilized behavior and character juxtaposed to animalism. Morality would be valued more highly than depraved behavior, drug dealing, stolen firearms, stolen Air Jordans, abortions and broken homes.

If sexual deviants were truly interested in equality, they would behave in a way that contributes to same. They would cease attempting to force their sexual proclivities upon the majority of civilized America. They would immediately end trying to deny parent rights and the right of the parents to decide what's right for their children until their children are grown.

But neither the pigmentation harlots nor the deviant sexual perverts who are demanding acceptance of heinous demonic behavior are interested in not forcing their agendas upon others. They're committed to forcing acceptance of their agenda upon the public, despite public outcry.

They're committed to destroying the nuclear family, America and all things that God through His holy Word has commanded of us. And, interestingly the attack being perpetrated by both groups is taking place in June.

