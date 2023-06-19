Juneteenth: A scheme to cancel July 4?

Juneteenth is now a federal holiday celebrating the end of slavery. Although Juneteenth has been often celebrated as the end of slavery, the fact is that slavery continued to exist for nearly six months after this date, including in Kentucky and two Northern states, Delaware and New Jersey.

Juneteenth is a reference to June 19, 1865 when Union forces arrived in Galveston, Texas and informed the slaves of their freedom. Yet slavery did not legally end on June 19, 1865 but with the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865.

In addition to this historical inaccuracy, there is another major problem – its official name of Juneteenth National Independence Day. Representative Thomas Massie (KY), one of only 14 members of the U.S House to vote against the new holiday, voiced his objection: “(N)aming this day ‘national independence day’ will create confusion and push Americans to pick one of those two days as their independence day based on their racial identity. Why can’t we name this ‘emancipation day’ and come together as Americans?”

Representative Chip Roy of Texas also objected to the name. “This name [of national independence day] needlessly divides our nation on a matter that should bring us together by creating a separate Independence Day.”

Confusion about when slavery ended has been created by the Emancipation Proclamation. The executive order freed only those slaves in territory controlled by the Confederate States of America – over which the U.S. government had no control. Slavery remained in the territory over which the U.S. government did have jurisdiction – including those in Northern states. Once the proclamation went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863, Lincoln exempted from emancipation those slaves in Southern territory that had been conquered by the Union after the issuance of the executive order.

Many Americans today believe the historical myth that the War Between the States was fought to abolish slavery. Clear thinkers have to ask: If the war was waged to end slavery, why was the Emancipation Proclamation issued a year and a half into the war? Since 90% of Southerners did not own slaves, why would hundreds of thousands of Confederate soldiers risk their lives to end slavery? Why did the Union army invade only those slave holding states that seceded from the Union but not those slave holding states that did not secede from the Union? Why did Lincoln send 75,000 volunteers to Fort Sumter to enforce the tariff in the South yet did not call for an invasion to free any slaves?

In reality, the war was fought, not over slavery, but whether the Southern states had the right to secede from the Union. The fact is that the North was just as intertwined with slavery as the South. The agrarian South had no ships. It was Northern ships that sailed out to buy African slaves from other black Africans – for settlement in both the North and South.

It was the tariff that drove a wedge between the North and South. Ninety-five percent of the U.S. government’s revenue came from import tariffs. The South paid 83 percent of that revenue yet 75 percent of the tax revenue was spent on Northern public works and industrial subsidies. The Northern economy was dependent upon manufacturing for the South and shipping Southern cotton.

In his first Inaugural Address, Lincoln stated that he had no intention or lawful right to interfere with slavery in any state. He also swore to enforce the tariff in the seceded states because the Northern economy could not withstand the loss of import duties.

Under the Constitution, only Congress and not the president have the power to enact laws and Article I, Section 8 does not give Congress power over slavery. Under the Tenth Amendment, Washington, D.C. and the territories are the only jurisdictions over which the federal government has authority. Even the Emancipation Proclamation stated that it was a war measure, intended to provide moral justification for a war of aggression against the South to force foreign nations to continue their economic ties with the North and not the South.

Although there were 17 states which had black slaves, Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation only applied to the 10 states which had seceded and were under Confederate control. Slaves were not freed in the parts of Virginia and Louisiana occupied by Union troops and, therefore, under Union control.

The proclamation also did not apply to seven other slave holding states were under Union control: New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Missouri.

Juneteenth, initially celebrated in Texas, is now is a federal holiday that celebrates nothing. The fact is that Dec. 6 conflicts with the Marxist agenda to keep the slavery propaganda at the forefront and suck in more government dependents.

American taxpayers are now on the hook for more than $600 million every year to give federal workers another paid holiday. Confederate hysteria will be stoked to rally national demonization of the Christian South, while obscuring the fact that slaves were held in Northern states that imported slaves and sold them to Southerners.

According to some estimates, 80 to 100 million Americans are descended from Confederate soldiers. With a population of approximately 330 million, 1 out of 4 of the U.S. population is genetically linked to the old Confederacy. Canceling all mention of the Confederacy effectively cancels the heritage of 25 percent of all Americans.

Destroying Confederate monuments, presumably because they evoked memories of slavery, was the Cultural Marxist justification to lay siege to America’s heritage with final annihilation of every vestige of our founding ideals and culture. With a second federal holiday for independence, it appears that July 4th is next on their cancel culture calendar.

It’s time for all Americans to rise up against the satanic fringe that displays a pathological hatred of all things Southern and Christian. Most importantly, we must return to calling July 4 Independence Day and educate Americans about its significance.

