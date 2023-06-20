'Justice is swerved': Hunter Biden pleading guilty, will avoid prison

Joe Biden once infamously told MSNBC, "My son has done nothing wrong," but nonetheless, Hunter Biden is agreeing he's guilty to drug and gun charges in a plea deal announced by authorities.

The case results from a years-long investigation into his taxes, and an incident in which he lied on a federal form to buy a handgun – at a time he was addicted to drugs, a banned activity for a gun buyer.



Hunter Biden admitted the essential elements of that in a book he released.

The Daily Mail announced, in its headline, "Justice is swerved," suggesting a special deal for the president's son.

The report said it appeared Hunter Biden would "avoid jail time" under the treatment he's being given by prosecutors in a department supervised by his father.

NBC reported those prosecutors will recommend probation for him.

U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss has been overseeing the probe, and documents he filed in courts cite "two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax," as well as "one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance."

Hunter Biden also is in court now in his attempt to lower the child support payments he is required to make to support his daughter, born to a woman who had to take him to court to obtain that support.

Reports explain that during the course of the investigation, last year, Hunter Biden finally paid back the outstanding taxes he owed.

Whether the tax issues are over, however, remains a question, as at least one member of Congress is insisting on knowing whether Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden, paid taxes of the reported $10 million they received in "bribes" from a Ukrainian company.

Those elements remain under investigation by Congress.

Joe Biden has claimed, incorrectly, "First of all my son has done nothing wrong. I trust him, I have faith in him. And it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him."

Fox News reported Hunter Biden actually has been under investigation since 2018. It was triggered by a long list of "suspicious activity reports" regarding funds that he got from China and other foreign nations.

Hunter Biden earlier claimed that he was "confident" a full review of his actions would "demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately."

It all moved into the political arena when President Trump, in the Oval Office, suggested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy investigate the Biden family's financial schemes in his country.

Evidence now suggests the owner of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, possibly paid $10 million to bribe the Bidens to make an investigation of his company go away. Joe Biden actually did that, threatening the Ukrainian government with loss of American aid if officials didn't fire that prosecutor.

Democrats based their first failed impeach-and-remove scheme against Trump based on that phone call.

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., also investigated, and released a report.

"Grassley and Johnson said they obtained records from the U.S. Treasury Department that showed 'potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals,'" Fox reported.

"The report also stated that Senate investigators found millions of dollars in 'questionable financial transactions' between Hunter Biden and his associates and foreign individuals, including the wife of the former mayor of Moscow as well as individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party."

The senators last year "flagged to the FBI that they were in possession of whistleblower allegations suggesting the bureau had 'significant, impactful and voluminous evidence with respect to potential criminal conduct by Hunter Biden and James Biden' and related to Hunter's work with Burisma Holdings," the report continued.

