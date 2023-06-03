Kamala Harris' aid program profiled as straight-up 'corruption'

When Joe Biden handed to Kamala Harris, his vice president, the "assignment" of dealing with the southern border and the crisis of illegal aliens he created when he canceled President Trump's border security plans, she went not to the border, but overseas.

Because that's where the aliens were coming from, she explained, and after all, if Americans could make their home countries just like the U.S., they wouldn't feel the need to come.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Her scheme has cost taxpayers millions of dollars, and now is costing another $60 million.

TRENDING: Blonde girl on woke calendar makes church's head explode

It's according to a report at Judicial Watch's Corruption Chronicles.

It explained taxpayers are spending "billions" on those illegal aliens in the U.S., but the Biden administration continues to give "Central American nations tens of millions in humanitarian funding with the hopes that it will improve life enough to deter its citizens from coming here illegally.'

The Chronicles explained, "It is part of the administration’s costly and ill-fated effort to curb 'irregular migration' via the southwest border from three targeted countries known as the northern triangle—El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras."

It explained Harris is having the U.S. invest "large sums to tackle the 'root causes' or drivers of irregular migration by supposedly improving conditions in the three impoverished countries 'so people do not feel compelled to leave their homes.'"

Is Kamala's border-aid program nothing but corruption? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

That experiment, since the beginning of 2021, has cost American taxpayers $300 million.

But it has accomplished little.

"In fiscal year 2022 a record 2.4 million illegal aliens entered the country through Mexico, a major increase from an already high of 1.73 million in 2021. More than half a million of the 2022 migrants were nationals of the northern triangle, illustrating the ineffectiveness of Biden’s multi-million-dollar plan. They included 228,000 Guatemalans, 199,000 Hondurans, and 93,000 Salvadorans," the Chronicles reported.

"It is worth noting that the region is not exactly sending its finest citizens. In 2022 Border Patrol agents apprehended hundreds of gang members—mostly from the famously violent Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) which was formed by Salvadoran immigrants—and dozens of people on the national terrorist watchlist."

Even though, the report said, "money is clearly not solving the problem," "a few days ago, the government announced another $60 million to combat the root cause of irregular migration from Central America."

This funding focuses on "gender-based violence," the report said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"The so-called 'root causes' strategy 'supports programs that create economic opportunities in the region for people to live, work, and learn in safety and dignity, contribute to and benefit from the democratic process, have confidence in public institutions, and enjoy opportunities to create futures for themselves and their families at home,' according to the U.S. government. It may sound like a decent argument to keep the cash flowing, but it is clearly not working," the report said.

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].