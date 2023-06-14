A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'They're after your kids': New cartoon features 'non-binary' characters and pronoun lunacy

'It's something everybody on the show deeply cares about'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 14, 2023 at 11:13am
'We Baby Bears' on the Cartoon Network features non-binary characters and discussion of personal pronouns. (Video screenshot)

By Mia Hernandez
Daily Caller News Foundation

Cartoon Network is set to premiere an LGBTQ inclusive episode of “We Baby Bears” on Saturday, according to GLAAD.

Cartoon Network is a children’s television channel that airs “We Baby Bears,” the prequel series to “We Bare Bears,” which is about three brother bears and their adventures. The Season 2 premiere, titled “Polly’s New Crew,” is about the bears meeting an old friend who has been cursed, and features two non-binary characters and a discussion about correct pronoun usage, according to GLAAD.

The use of pronouns and how to use them is shown in a clip as a character introduces herself to the bears by saying “I am the great Winnifred, she/her, actor extraordinaire.” One of the bears, Panda, introduces Box by saying the character uses “they/them pronouns and they make an exceptionally good quiche.”

“I use they/them pronouns, as well,” Polly responds, according to the clip.

Should American parents let young children watch ANY television today?

The decision to include non-binary characters in the show came after crew members “came out with they/them pronouns,” GLAAD reported.

“Our show team values representation because it’s something everybody on the show deeply cares about,” the team stated, according to GLAAD.

WarnerMedia Kids & Family did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

