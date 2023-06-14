'They're after your kids': New cartoon features 'non-binary' characters and pronoun lunacy

By Mia Hernandez

Daily Caller News Foundation

Cartoon Network is set to premiere an LGBTQ inclusive episode of “We Baby Bears” on Saturday, according to GLAAD.

Cartoon Network is a children’s television channel that airs “We Baby Bears,” the prequel series to “We Bare Bears,” which is about three brother bears and their adventures. The Season 2 premiere, titled “Polly’s New Crew,” is about the bears meeting an old friend who has been cursed, and features two non-binary characters and a discussion about correct pronoun usage, according to GLAAD.

The use of pronouns and how to use them is shown in a clip as a character introduces herself to the bears by saying “I am the great Winnifred, she/her, actor extraordinaire.” One of the bears, Panda, introduces Box by saying the character uses “they/them pronouns and they make an exceptionally good quiche.”

“I use they/them pronouns, as well,” Polly responds, according to the clip.

The decision to include non-binary characters in the show came after crew members “came out with they/them pronouns,” GLAAD reported.

“Our show team values representation because it’s something everybody on the show deeply cares about,” the team stated, according to GLAAD.

WarnerMedia Kids & Family did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

