(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- A new theory has been presented using indirect evidence to conclude that the Temple Mount did not play a central role in the Biblical era. A closer look shows that the theory might be based more on political predilection than on ancient bedrock.

Haaretz published an article on Friday in its online archaeology section titled, “King David’s Jerusalem Wasn’t Where We Thought, New Study Argues”. As its title suggests, the article presents what it claims is “the Jerusalem problem”, i.e. that archaeologists don’t know where exactly Jerusalem began. Implicit in this question is a doubt shed on the historicity of the Biblical accounts of the most central city in the entire Bible, the Davidic dynasty, and the two Jewish Temples described in the Bible as being the focus of Jewish history.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Researchers have long maintained that the original core of what would become Jerusalem wasn’t inside the Old City of Jerusalem,” Haaretz claimed. “But on a ridge immediately south of that.”

TRENDING: State senator tells parents to flee his own state amid law taking kids away from non-'affirming' parents

Read the full story ›