Lab-grown 'synthetic meat' approved for U.S. public consumption

(SLAY NEWS) – Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration has granted approval for Bill Gates’ lab-grown “synthetic meat” to be sold in the United States for public consumption.

In an unprecedented move, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved the sale of lab-grown “chicken meat” on Wednesday.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

U.S. regulators gave the go-ahead to two California-based companies – Upside Foods and Good Meat. Upside Foods, formerly Memphis Meats, is funded by Microsoft co-founder Gates.

TRENDING: Lord or LGBT?

Read the full story ›