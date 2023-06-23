A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Lab-grown 'synthetic meat' approved for U.S. public consumption

Company funded by Bill Gates

Published June 23, 2023 at 3:23pm
Published June 23, 2023 at 3:23pm
(Pixabay)

(SLAY NEWS) – Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration has granted approval for Bill Gates’ lab-grown “synthetic meat” to be sold in the United States for public consumption.

In an unprecedented move, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved the sale of lab-grown “chicken meat” on Wednesday.

U.S. regulators gave the go-ahead to two California-based companies – Upside Foods and Good Meat. Upside Foods, formerly Memphis Meats, is funded by Microsoft co-founder Gates.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
