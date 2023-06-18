A new poll reveals Americans are saying to Congress, in no uncertain terms, to leave the nation's Supreme Court alone.

"Americans clearly reject the manufactured attacks on the integrity of Justices and radical attempts to delegitimize the court," said Kelly Shackelford, chief of First Liberty.

"Americans understand that if the politically motivated efforts to restructure our judicial system works, judges will lose their ability to enforce the rule of law with impartiality, and the last safeguard to our civil liberties will be gone. The message of the American people to Congress couldn’t be clearer: leave the court alone."

The poll, conducted by Mason-Dixon of registered voters nationwide May 30-June 2, suggested 91 percent of Americans believe an independent judiciary is a crucial safeguard of our civil liberties.

In addition, 68% of all respondents oppose court packing, a number consistent with previous polls. Importantly, self-identified independent voters overwhelmingly reject plans to pack the court (66% opposed).

Officials with First Liberty had commissioned the poll of 1,100 registered voters.

The margin for error was no more than plus or minus three percentage points, meaning "there is a 95% probability that the 'true' figure would fall within that range."

The poll showed that of all Americans, 72% say the politicization of the high court "threatens judicial independence." Sixty-nine percent do not want Congress taking over and setting the rules for the justices.

The idea of changing the Constitution to make changes that Democrats are demanding in the court was rejected by 60% and 68% opposed changing the number of justices.

About half said protections for religious liberty would suffer if changes are made.

On the question of an independent judiciary being a crucial safeguard, 91% of Democrats agreed, 94% of Republicans and 87% of independents.

Nearly two-thirds, 61%, say changing the membership of the court 'is a scheme to achieve purely political objectives."

Democrats repeatedly have insisted on changes to the court since President Donald Trump appointed three members, and the conservative wing now outvotes the radicals on the progressive end of the spectrum.

Several of the comments have gotten extreme, with Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., threatening two of the justices by name if they continued release their opinions on the Constitution. Fifty-eight percent said such attacks threaten judicial independence.

Vast numbers, 59%, also oppose attacks on the integrity of individual justices over their opinions.

