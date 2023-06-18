Law enforcement 'illegally sneaks on private property, steals camera'

There's a old joke, based on the truth of a criminal burglary ring operated by Denver police officers decades ago, that a homeowner reporting a break-in and robbery was told, by an officer, "We know. We were there."

That's apparently coming true again, as a lawsuit charges law-enforcement officers in Virginia not only violated a "No trespassing" order on private land, but stole a camera from the property.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The battle has been brought by the Institute for Justice on behalf of Josh Highlander.

TRENDING: Abortionists sue to end state's informed consent requirements

The case charges Virginia game wardens came on his property and stole a game-watching camera there. Without a warrant and without even asking.

"The whole point of having private property is so that you can say who comes on and who doesn’t," said IJ Attorney Josh Windham. "By sneaking around Josh Highlander’s land and taking his camera without a warrant, Virginia game wardens turned that basic American concept on its head."

The legal team reported Highlander found out about the trespassing and theft when, "On April 8, the first day of turkey season in Virginia, Josh’s wife and young son were playing outside when their basketball rolled toward the woods. When Josh’s wife went to retrieve it, she saw a figure in heavy camouflage in their woods. She ushered her son back into the house and alerted Josh, who came outside but couldn’t locate the stranger."

Highlander explained, "For weeks my son wouldn’t play outside in his own backyard because he was afraid of who might be in the woods. My camera was taken two months ago, and I’ve still never received a receipt, a warrant or a ticket. In decades of hunting, I’ve never received a citation. DWR also says they promote safety, but they snuck around my land without telling me. What happened to my family was wrong and I’m fighting for our privacy and to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else."

Should more Americans sue their own governments for such illegal actions? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (381 Votes) 1% (4 Votes)

The camera had been on the part of his 30 acres where he grows a "food plot," used to attract game, which are legal and in fact encouraged in the state.

The legal team said it was later learned that Josh's brother had been cited for a hunting violation, and his father had been confronted, but not charged, by wardens.

"While most Americans would think law enforcement needs a warrant to conduct surveillance on private land, the U.S. Supreme Court held nearly a century ago that the Fourth Amendment does not apply to 'open fields.' But whether law enforcement can take a camera or other property without a warrant while searching an open field is legally questionable," the legal team said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In fact, Article I, Section 10 of the Virginia Constitution expressly prohibits unconstrained searches of "places," a term that includes private land.

"No trespassing signs also need to apply to the government,” said IJ Attorney Joe Gay. “If ordinary people can’t sneak onto your land and steal your property, then government agents shouldn’t be able to do that either without a warrant.”

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].