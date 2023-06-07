On Tuesday, it was revealed that sportswear giant Nike intends to celebrate "pride month" by hosting an interview with a surgeon who admits to perpetrating "gender-affirming mastectomies" on little girls, disfiguring them for life.

The information appears in an internal Nike email that was leaked to the public and announces a portion of Nike's campaign labeled "Together We Are Undeniable," according to a report by the Daily Wire.

"This year’s theme is Together We Are Undeniable. The LGBTQIA+ community continues to fight for equality -- their fight to be themselves," says the email signed by Heidi O’Neill, Nike's president of consumer and marketplace.

The Nike email added that the theme "centers around determination; celebrating icons of the community and the progress we have and will continue to make in light of recent attacks and restrictions on the community and their allies."

BREAKING: A leaked email from inside of Nike and obtained by @realDailyWire reveals that the company will host a talk with a child sex change surgeon to celebrate pride month. Nike will also host a "drag story time," along with several other pride events. THREAD 🧵: pic.twitter.com/AlxAbqhbI3 — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) June 6, 2023

One part of the event will feature a panel discussion with Oregon Health and Science University surgeon Dr. Blair Peters. The surgeon, who identifies as "queer," is reportedly an expert on gender reassignment operations.

"Join the Human Rights Campaign, Portland Community Football Club’s Kaig Lightner, and OHSU Trans Health Program’s Dr. Blair Peters for a panel and Q&A to discuss policies impacting the transgender community," the email told Nike employees.

Daily Wire noted that Peters had several tweets in which he boasted about his "gender-affirming" surgeries. Indeed, in one tweet he since deleted, Peters said he "performed gender-affirming mastectomies (top surgeries) for 3 young adults and adolescents."

Nike is hosting a list of other events aimed at pushing the LGBT agenda this month, as well.

The company has a "family-friendly" drag story time scheduled for June 13, is sponsoring a film entitled "Changing The Game" that pushes transgender athletes, is set to roll out its "Kids One Fit" apparel for "gender-inclusive" children, and another panel discussion event, this one about climate change, for which the topic is "queer ecology."

For the latter, environmental educator Isaias Hernandez explained that he works to "help everyone educate themselves on the intersectional nature of the climate crisis” before adding, “As a queer and brown environmentalist, I believe a diversity of worldviews, backgrounds, and experiences are essential to achieve success in the environmental movement."

Nike has also announced that it is donating $600,000 to six LGBT groups to push the agenda on schools and local communities.

One of those groups is the Gay, Lesbian, Straight Education Network (GLSEN) which works specifically to force primary education schools to push the gay agenda into school curricula and policies. GLSEN also advocates for schools not to tell parents when their kids decided to "transition" or use odd "pronouns" in class.

This is far from the first time Nike has assisted to advance the radical LGBT agenda. Even as Bud Light was first getting in trouble with customers for its brief partnership with transgender TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney, the sportswear company was seen joining with a Memphis-based gay group to sponsor a "Queer Youth Field Day" sports event for people ages 13 to 25.

Speaking of Mulvaney, Nike also partnered with the TikTok influencer for an ad campaign where Mulvaney modeled Nike leggings and sports bras.

It was a campaign that spurred former college swimming champion Riley Gaines to blast Nike for making “a sad mockery” of women.

“Nike joins the growing list of companies who find it acceptable [to] disrespect women by making a sad mockery of what being a woman entails,” the former University of Kentucky swimmer said at the time.

Another woman jumped to her own TikTok account to eviscerate Nike for partnering with Mulvaney, urging women to join her “burn bra challenge” and burn their Nike sports tops in protest for hiring Mulvaney to flounce around in their product.

“Nike, I am done with you. I will never, ever buy another Nike product as long as I live. And there are millions and millions and millions of women just like me,” the woman said in her video.

“We are the queens,” she added. “Your consumers hit you where it hurts, and that’s right in your pocket. … I challenge every real woman that is sick of this nonsense. It’s a great night to burn my Nike bras.”

And now we see Nike celebrating so-called "doctors" who happily admit to mutilating children before they are even old enough to understand the consequences of their actions, all in thrall to the anti-child, transgender agenda.

Nike should be both ashamed and exposed for its actions.

