DiversionsTRAGIC ACCIDENT
Leftist rag writes hit piece on man trapped on Titanic sub because of his 'GOP donations'

Drew fiery condemnation on social media

WND News Services
Published June 23, 2023 at 12:52pm
Wreckage of the Titanic (video screenshot)

(DAILY FETCHED) – Left-wing publication The New Republic faced backlash after writing an apparent hit piece focusing on the GOP donations made by the now presumed dead CEO of the missing Titanic submersible, Stockton Rush. Rush was among the five individuals on the Titan vessel who sought to explore the wreckages of the famed Titanic.

However, The New Republic prioritized Rush’s “history” of donations to GOP candidates, running the hit piece titled “OceanGate CEO Missing in Titanic Sub Had History of Donating to GOP Candidates,” instead focusing on the unfolding tragedy during the exploration to the Titanic.

“Public campaign finance records indicate that Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate currently stuck on the missing Titan submersible that was running a tourist expedition of the Titanic wreck, has been a consistent Republican donor over the years,” the outlet wrote.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
