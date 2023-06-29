Leftists melt down after Supremes decide against affirmative action

Kamala Harris charged, after the Supreme Court struck down race-based college admission programs as unconstitutional, that having that level of equity for all students is "a step backward for our nation."

She claimed that such a fairness "will harm the educational experience for all students," and her perspective likely was a voice for leftists and activists who insist all America is racist and the solution to that racism is … more racism.

A report at Just the News noted former First Lady Michele Obama, who attended an exclusive Princeton school shortly after her brother, a noted basketball star, set records for that school's basketball team, claimed her "heart breaks for any young person out there who's wondering what their future holds."

She and her husband now are megamillionaires and own properties that most Americans can only visit with online imagery.

She went to Harvard after Princeton, and charged, "I belonged. So often, we just accept that money, power, and privilege are perfectly justifiable forms of affirmative action, while kids growing up like I did are expected to compete when the ground is anything but level."

Barack Obama noted that he and his wife benefited from the race-based policies developed by schools to benefit some minorities.

The Daily Wire reported the left was experiencing a "freakout."

And ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lamented that the decision went against "racial justice."

It, she said, "does violence to justice and fairness in America."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, claim there's now a "giant roadblock" in his agenda for "racial justice."

Former acting Democratic National Committee chief Donna Brazile said, "I am shocked by the fact that in the majority opinion, they basically whitewash the Constitution in a way that basically says we were right all along. … And now the most effective tool, an affirmative tool, to eliminate barriers, a tool that would give us opportunity is now weakened."

Activist Al Sharpton said, "I think that this is tantamount to sticking a dagger in our back because what they have said now is that it is unconstitutional to even consider race."

The ruling, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, said universities could allow applicants to mention personal experiences of racism when applying for colleges, but that there could not be explicit policies based on the applicant’s race.

“Eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it,” Roberts wrote.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported there were many progressive religious leaders who condemned the ruling.

"This is what spiritual wickedness in high places looks like," claimed Ekemini Uwan, a theologian who has written books on "truth."

Jacqui Lewis, a pastor at Middle Church in New York City, went further, accusing the judiciary itself of racism.

"Race-based admissions are the only reason Brett Kavanaugh or Amy Coney Barrett are on the court in the first place,” Lewis ranted. "Sure as hell wasn’t a merit-based choice. They were handpicked to mold the country for white supremacy, and they are delivering on that promise.”

Joe Biden claimed that affirmative action requires everyone to meet entrance standards, and then "colleges look at other factors."

The court itself, however, repudiated those types of comments, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing that Harvard and UNC’s use of the practice "measure[s] the racial composition of their classes using racial categories that are plainly overbroad … arbitrary or undefined … or underinclusive."

He found that the stereotypes found in the practice engage "in the offensive and demeaning assumption that [students] of a particular race, because of their race, think alike,"

Biden claimed there already was a work-around to the court, quoting from the opinion a line that said, "nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an [applicant’s] discussion of how race has affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, or inspiration, or otherwise."

However, Biden left out the court's next sentence, which said, "despite the dissent’s assertion to the contrary, universities may not simply establish through application essays or other means the regime we hold unlawful today."

President Trump took another perspective, saying, "This is a great day for America. People with extraordinary ability and everything else necessary for success, including future greatness for our country, are finally being rewarded. We're going back to all merit-based—and that’s the way it should be!"

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., aid, "Affirmative action is systemic discrimination. I’m thankful the Supreme Court held this discrimination violates the constitution [sic]. Admissions should be decided on merit — not by color of skin."

