Legal expert suggests 'draft a potential indictment against Biden'

Reactions from experts to President Trump's confirmation that Attorney General Merrick Garland's partisan Department of Justice was indicting him for having presidential records in his Mar-a-Lago home largely warned of the damage to elections that the move inflicted.

And one, a longtime liberal who openly admits voting against Trump twice already, had a stunning suggestion: To draft a potential indictment of Joe Biden.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"If I were a Republican leader, what I would do is draft a potential indictment against Biden and his son based on the information that's now available, and present that in the court of public opinion in juxtaposition with the indictment that will come down on Tuesday," said Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law School professor emeritus.

TRENDING: WATCH: U.S. Christians and Muslims join forces to fight common enemy

He said the indictment, reportedly stemming from documents from his presidency that Trump kept when he left office, was very weak.

"It has to be as least as strong as the case against Richard Nixon, which we will remember led not to Democrats to demand his resignation, but Republicans, his own colleagues came to him and said, this case is so strong that we can't support you," he said.

Fox News also reported Twitter billionaire Elon Musk charged that the DOJ is losing the trust of the American public.

"There does seem to be far higher interest in pursuing Trump compared to other people in politics," he said. "Very important that the justice system rebut what appears to be differential enforcement or they will lose public trust."

Should a potential indictment be drafted against Biden? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (303 Votes) 1% (3 Votes)

Trump announced the DOJ's pending plan this week, and pointed out at the time that the same DOJ essentially has done nothing regarding vast numbers of classified government documents that Joe Biden had "strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette."

Fox said, "Trump, who is the first president in U.S. history to be indicted, told Fox News Digital that he is a target of 'the most corrupt' administration in history." And Trump described the case as "election interference."

There does seem to be far higher interest in pursuing Trump compared to other people in politics. Very important that the justice system rebut what appears to be differential enforcement or they will lose public trust. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2023

It was Dershowitz who said the consequences of the politicization of the DOJ against Trump is "dangerous."

"If this indictment is as weak as it appears to be, from what has been disclosed so far, it may be the most dangerous indictment in political history," Dershowitz said. "As everybody knows, it's the first time that a man who is the leading candidate against the incumbent president has been indicted by the incumbent administration in an effort to prevent him from running."

He suggested the DOJ's purpose here is not for the public good, but "to go after the leading candidate against the president."

"It's an extraordinarily dangerous indictment, potentially dangerous to the rule of law, dangerous to the neutral application of criminal justice, and dangerous to establishing a precedent that each side will weaponize the criminal justice system against their political opponents," Dershowitz argued. "That's not America."

He pointed out he voted against Trump, and has that constitutional right. But he said that right shouldn't be removed by prosecutors and judges.

"If this becomes a politically divided prosecution, where the Republicans are on one side, the Democrats are on the other, it moves the election out of the polling booth to the courthouse," Dershowitz said. "And that's not where elections ought to be held."

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported constitutional expert Jonathan Turley said the mishandling documents charges "would likely be discomforting for some of the Biden legal team," since the documents Biden had were held for years – and moved about from place to place. Garland's DOJ has taken essentially no action against Biden for essentially the same actions and Trump's.

America First Legal Vice President Gene Hamilton said in a statement it was an “undeniably a dark and tragic day for America.”

“With this news, the Biden Administration’s Department of Justice has completely and totally destroyed any semblance of its impartiality. More than that, it has caused significant societal harm that will unfold for years to come in ways we cannot currently imagine," he said.

"On the heels of the Durham report—which revealed an unprecedented effort by the DOJ to take down a political opponent—they have once again taken a further step down a road of unparalleled action that appears intended to destroy a political opponent of the ruling regime."

The foundation also reopoted former Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday that he was “deeply troubled” that the Justice Department is proceeding with indictments against Trump.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“After years of politicization at the Justice Department, two and a half years in our administration where we fought against the Russia hoax that the Durham report recently confirmed was an investigation that should never even been started, and then when we saw the collusion between Big Tech and Big Media, and even the FBI to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story going into our investigation, you know, I’m deeply troubled to see this, to see this indictment move forward,” Pence said.

Commentator Dan Bongino said that the latest attack on Trump by the Biden administration is proof "the police state is here."

"It's not coming, coming next week, it's not going to be here next year. The police state is here now. The idea that you live in a constitutional republic, take it, wipe your rump with it and flush it down the toilet bowl because that's gone. The police state has been here. It's been here for years. You're just seeing manifestations of it right now," he said.

He also called the Biden administration's actions a deliberate act of election interference.

Commentator Mark Levin said it appears the DOJ's goal is to have Trump "die in federal prison."

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].