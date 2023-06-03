New push to make 'trans' school shooter's long-hidden manifesto public

When mass shooter Audrey Hale, deceased, planned to shoot up a Christian school in Nashville, she wrote a manifesto.

Weeks after the massacre of six people, including three children, it's still being concealed.

And the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, in one of the cases seeking its release, is asking a court for an order that the FBI release it.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Blonde girl on woke calendar makes church's head explode

WILL said it wants the FBI to allow access to the manifesto by Hale, and has filed a motion for summary judgment in federal court in Nashville.

It's one of several court cases seeking the release of the document.

"Hale’s motivations for the March 27 attack remain unknown to the public, and the FBI is illegally concealing the information in violation of the Freedom of Information Act," WILL charged.

Deputy counsel Dan Lennington explained, "Transparency is the key to accountable government. The FBI unfortunately is resisting its legal obligations under FOIA, and we now have asked the court to order the release of the manifesto. We are happy to represent hardworking journalists that want to report on what happened and how we can make our schools safer."

Should Audrey Hale's manifesto be released? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WILL's client is The Star News Network, which is based in Nashville and continues to investigate the motivation of the shooter.

The FBI has denied access to the manifesto, and so WILL sued.

WILL is now filing for summary judgment, the organization said, explaining, "The FBI’s blatant refusal to release the manifesto is a violation of the law, and restrains the public’s right to know what happened and how we can keep our schools safe.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

WND has reported that the Tennessee Firearms Association also has gone to court seeking access to the document created before Hale stormed the private Covenant Presbyterian School and killed six.

The firearms organization is demanding that the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department release the document.

That case explains, "[The Police Department] knew that the requested records were public and refused to disclose them."

"We believe under the Tennessee Open Records Act that it’s not a question of will the manifesto be disclosed, but why have government officials stopped the release and how long will it take a court to address why that nondisclosure should be vacated and the government ordered to disclose the records," explained TFA chief John Harris.

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].