Legendary director announces he's making a film about Jesus

(IJR) – While visiting the Vatican over the weekend, acclaimed director Martin Scorsese announced that he plans to make a new film about Jesus, according to reports.

Scorsese briefly met with Pope Francis prior to the declaration of his future cinematic vision.

The pope addressed a room full of individuals in the arts, including Scorsese, and stated, “Today the church needs your genius because it needs to protest, to call out and to shout."

