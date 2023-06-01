Legendary director announces he's making a film about Jesus

(IJR) – While visiting the Vatican over the weekend, acclaimed director Martin Scorsese announced that he plans to make a new film about Jesus, according to reports.
Scorsese briefly met with Pope Francis prior to the declaration of his future cinematic vision.
Advertisement - story continues below
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
The pope addressed a room full of individuals in the arts, including Scorsese, and stated, “Today the church needs your genius because it needs to protest, to call out and to shout."
TRENDING: 'Godlessness': Super popular Christian TV show defends gay-pride flag on set