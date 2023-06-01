A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Legendary director announces he's making a film about Jesus

Visited Vatican over weekend

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2023 at 2:51pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(IJR) – While visiting the Vatican over the weekend, acclaimed director Martin Scorsese announced that he plans to make a new film about Jesus, according to reports.

Scorsese briefly met with Pope Francis prior to the declaration of his future cinematic vision.

The pope addressed a room full of individuals in the arts, including Scorsese, and stated, “Today the church needs your genius because it needs to protest, to call out and to shout."

