Have you been lied to all this time about cholesterol?

(REVOLVER) – Thanks to the COVID fiasco and other issues that have transpired over the years, many Americans are finding it hard to trust the government and Big Pharma. Sure, we’re told they both have our best interests at heart, but actions speak louder than words, and what we’ve seen unfold, especially after the so-called “pandemic” has left a bad taste in many people’s mouths.

That’s why this tweet from cardio-nutrition analysis Alan Watson has caused such a stir. Mr. Watson, who’s also a very strong advocate for patients, shared a line from a text book that is used at Oxford University that discusses the tremendous benefits of cholesterol.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

According to the Oxford passage, “only cholesterol will allow animal membranes to function…” Replace cholesterol in a human membrane with a plant sterol (sitosterol and stigmasterol) and the membrane dies.

TRENDING: Remembering America's most disastrous reparations scheme

Read the full story ›