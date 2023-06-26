A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Look which famous name is taking Tucker's prime-time slot at Fox News

Rose through the ranks from production assistant to one of most popular faces on network

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 26, 2023 at 6:21pm
Fox News studio (Courtesy Fox News Channel)

(CNBC) -- Fox News has named Jesse Watters as the newest star of its 8 p.m. ET primetime slot, as the network looks to boost ratings two months after ousting Tucker Carlson from the post.

Watters, who rose through the ranks from production assistant to one of the most popular faces on the network, has established himself as one of Fox News’ leading conservative voices. He is currently the host of the 7 p.m. opinion show “Jesse Watters Primetime,” and appears regularly on “The Five,” one of Fox News’ highest rated programs.

As part of the nighty show shakeup, Laura Ingraham’s show will begin the primetime programming block at 7 p.m., while Sean Hannity’s segment will remain in the 9 p.m. slot. Greg Gutfield’s comedy program will move to 10 p.m.

