The machine god takes over

The Protestant German church was filled with worshipers. A photograph of the event showed a video screen in place of the pastor. And the sermon was written and delivered by the AI chatbot ChatGPT.

This was humanity worshiping its machines, and it may bring the wrath of God upon us all.

It seems as if society, worldwide, is determined to commit suicide. Artificial intelligence, which is nothing more than a computer program, preaching to humanity is the ultimate sin.

"Thou shalt have no other gods before me. Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth: Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the LORD thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me; And shewing mercy unto thousands of them that love me, and keep my commandments."

That is the first and second of the Ten Commandments. Of course, an atheist casts all that aside. It is his or her risk to take. A Christian cannot dismiss these instructions, or the words that follow, yet here, in this Protestant church in Germany, the congregation sits and worships before an idol and calls the event a "service" – yet nothing about the service was real.

To borrow a trite but favorite phrase of the left: This event "sent a message."

Transgenderism, not surprisingly, sends the same message: We are all gods created in our own image and limited only by our own imagination. And at the root of it all is the Marxist concept that government is the source of all goodness, and therefore, god-like. The message from this church permeates everything.

For the college professor, his experimental church event was a success. The people sat there and took it seriously. Parishioners offered analysis as if the charade were worthy of it. The report quotes no one expressing outrage or insult. Some may have done so, but the Associated Press reporter chose not to quote them.

Would the believers among us continue to rise early, attend a 9 a.m. Mass or church service, as a life-long devotion to God, just to hear a computer program "sermon" delivered by a false image? Or would you have breakfast with the family and mow the lawn? Lawn perhaps is a poor analogy, as the climate gods forbids it.

Machine worship, like self-worship, can destroy civilization.

