Major country may cull 200,000 dairy cows to meet climate-change targets

(FWI) – The Irish government is considering an initiative to significantly reduce the number of dairy cows in order to reach its climate change targets.

A target of reducing emissions from farming in Ireland by a quarter by 2030 has been set by government.

One proposal to achieve this is by reducing the national dairy herd by 10%, the equivalent of removing 65,000 cows a year for three years, according to the Irish Independent.

