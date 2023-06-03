A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldHEAT OF THE MOMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Major country may cull 200,000 dairy cows to meet climate-change targets

Nation's herds may be reduced by 10 percent

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 3, 2023 at 3:35pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FWI) – The Irish government is considering an initiative to significantly reduce the number of dairy cows in order to reach its climate change targets.

A target of reducing emissions from farming in Ireland by a quarter by 2030 has been set by government.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

One proposal to achieve this is by reducing the national dairy herd by 10%, the equivalent of removing 65,000 cows a year for three years, according to the Irish Independent.

TRENDING: Blonde girl on woke calendar makes church's head explode

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Depending on earmarks. Time for change at DoD?
Former congressman: Docs sometimes classified for 'good old-fashioned CYA'
Blue city and its schools sued over race-based welfare programs
Fighting back against the 'censorship apparatus'
13 nations agree to convert over to less-productive 'green' farming methods
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×