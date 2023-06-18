Man plunges more than 4,000 feet to death at Grand Canyon

By Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

A 33-year-old man fell more than 4,000 feet to his death Saturday at the Grand Canyon in Arizona, according to a report.

At around 9:00 a.m. local time, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports that a person had fallen over the Skywalk, an attraction at the canyon’s tourist complex allowing visitors to walk over the canyon’s more than 4,000-foot drop.

TRENDING: The most blessed identity to claim: Follower of Jesus

A helicopter was deployed down into the canyon and responders found the man had died from the impact of the fall, per Fox News.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The man’s remains were transferred to a facility at the Hulapai Nation, a local indigenous community.

Would you walk on the Skywalk at the Grand Canyon? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 44% (321 Votes) 56% (415 Votes)

An investigation into the man’s death has been launched, though it is unclear whether or not the man committed suicide.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted with a request for comment.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!