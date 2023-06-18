A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man plunges more than 4,000 feet to death at Grand Canyon

33-year-old falls over popular Skywalk attraction at tourist complex

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 18, 2023 at 3:24pm
The Skywalk attraction at the Grand Canyon (Video screenshot)

The Skywalk attraction at the Grand Canyon (Video screenshot)

By Arjun Singh
Daily Caller News Foundation

A 33-year-old man fell more than 4,000 feet to his death Saturday at the Grand Canyon in Arizona, according to a report.

At around 9:00 a.m. local time, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports that a person had fallen over the Skywalk, an attraction at the canyon’s tourist complex allowing visitors to walk over the canyon’s more than 4,000-foot drop.

A helicopter was deployed down into the canyon and responders found the man had died from the impact of the fall, per Fox News.

The man’s remains were transferred to a facility at the Hulapai Nation, a local indigenous community.

An investigation into the man’s death has been launched, though it is unclear whether or not the man committed suicide.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted with a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

