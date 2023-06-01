A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHEY WALK AMONG US
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Man trying to smuggle parrot eggs caught when they hatched in airport

24 of the 26 chicks survived

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2023 at 4:04pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ALL THAT'S INTERESTING) – While examining passengers’ bags at Miami International Airport, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers suddenly heard a strange sound: chirping. The officers looked closer and discovered a man was smuggling parrot eggs. The eggs, they found, were starting to hatch.

According to the Associated Press, the smuggler, a Chinese national named, Szu Ta Wu, was stopped at a checkpoint as he attempted to change flights between Managua, Nicaragua, and Taiwan. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers asked him to explain the sound coming from his luggage, and Wu revealed an egg. Upon closer inspection, the officers found two dozen more eggs – and that they were starting to hatch.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In all, Wu had 29 eggs with him. He admitted that he didn’t have documentation to transport the birds and claimed that a friend had paid him to transport them from Nicaragua to Taiwan. Meanwhile, officers rushed to save the birds, seven more of which started to hatch.

TRENDING: 'Godlessness': Super popular Christian TV show defends gay-pride flag on set

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Student eats $120,000 banana artwork because 'he was hungry'
Man trying to smuggle parrot eggs caught when they hatched in airport
Record 17 people are in Earth orbit at the same time right now
Biden takes massive fall on stage during Air Force grad ceremony
Legendary director announces he's making a film about Jesus
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×