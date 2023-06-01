Man trying to smuggle parrot eggs caught when they hatched in airport

(ALL THAT'S INTERESTING) – While examining passengers’ bags at Miami International Airport, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers suddenly heard a strange sound: chirping. The officers looked closer and discovered a man was smuggling parrot eggs. The eggs, they found, were starting to hatch.

According to the Associated Press, the smuggler, a Chinese national named, Szu Ta Wu, was stopped at a checkpoint as he attempted to change flights between Managua, Nicaragua, and Taiwan. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers asked him to explain the sound coming from his luggage, and Wu revealed an egg. Upon closer inspection, the officers found two dozen more eggs – and that they were starting to hatch.

In all, Wu had 29 eggs with him. He admitted that he didn’t have documentation to transport the birds and claimed that a friend had paid him to transport them from Nicaragua to Taiwan. Meanwhile, officers rushed to save the birds, seven more of which started to hatch.

