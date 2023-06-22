A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyTHE PRICE IS FRIGHT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Mania hits used farm-equipment market as combine prices hit record

Growers prefer older machinery they can maintain on their own

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 22, 2023 at 7:19pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – The cost of farm equipment continues to soar. And it's not just fancy new tractors and combines with all bells and whistles, like GPS, automation, remote operation, sensors, diagnostics, screens, cameras, and air conditioners, but also ones that are one or two decades old with fewer microchips.

One reason the second-hand market for large and small tractors and combines is hot could be due to supply chain issues of procuring a new tractor. However, we have shown most snarls in global supply chains have normalized in recent quarters.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The second and most likely reason is that farmers are ditching new high-tech tractors with higher capital and maintenance costs. It's widely known in the farming community that older tractors have less technology which makes it easier to work on and repair faster.

TRENDING: Governor vetoes ban on woke DEI training, now state Senate overrides

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Mania hits used farm-equipment market as combine prices hit record
Newspaper giant denies reports of replacing editors with AI
GOP lawmakers alert FBI to Chinese intel ops in U.S. cities
House Committee takes initial stab at protecting, reenlisting troops booted over COVID jab
Girl de-transitions after starring in MTV transgender documentary: 'I was rushed into treatment'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×