PoliticsTHE SWAMP
Marjorie Taylor Greene to force Joe Biden impeachment vote

'He committed crimes, high crimes, and misdemeanors'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 22, 2023 at 5:14pm
Marjorie Taylor Greene (video screenshot)

(BREITBART) – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in the coming days will introduce articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden under a privileged resolution.

By superseding House Republican leadership’s ability to control what comes to the House floor, Greene will launch articles of impeachment against Joe Biden, bypassing the usual process for bringing legislation to a full House vote.

Greene’s resolution will force House Republicans to vote on the measure.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







