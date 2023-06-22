Marjorie Taylor Greene to force Joe Biden impeachment vote

(BREITBART) – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in the coming days will introduce articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden under a privileged resolution.

By superseding House Republican leadership’s ability to control what comes to the House floor, Greene will launch articles of impeachment against Joe Biden, bypassing the usual process for bringing legislation to a full House vote.

Greene’s resolution will force House Republicans to vote on the measure.

