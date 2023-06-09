Mass wedding in India features 2,143 couples

(UPI) – It was a day of celebration in Baran, India, when 2,143 couples exchanged their vows in under 6 hours, breaking two world records.

A registered trust called Shri Mahaveer Goshala Kalyan Sansthan organized the mass wedding, which included both Hindu and Muslim marriages.

The event lasted less than 6 hours, breaking the Guinness World Records for the most couples married in 12 hours and the most couples married in 24 hours.

