A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Massive prison riot erupts as MS-13 gang clash leaves dozens dead

Clash killed 46 prisoners

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 22, 2023 at 5:36pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE GUARDIAN) – Gang members at a women’s prison in Honduras slaughtered 46 other female inmates by spraying them with gunfire, hacking them with machetes and then locking survivors in their cells before dousing them with flammable liquid, a senior police officer has said.

The carnage in Tuesday’s riot was the worst atrocity at a women’s prison in recent memory; the intensity of the fire left the walls of the cells blackened and beds reduced to twisted heaps of metal.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“A group of armed people went to the cellblock of a rival gang, locked the doors, opened fire on those inside and apparently – this is still under investigation – used some kind of oil to set fire to them,” said Juan López Rochez, the chief of operations for the country’s national police.

TRENDING: Largest drop ever: Math scores see biggest plunge in 50 years of records

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







GOP lawmakers alert FBI to Chinese intel ops in U.S. cities
House Committee takes initial stab at protecting, reenlisting troops booted over COVID jab
Girl de-transitions after starring in MTV transgender documentary: 'I was rushed into treatment'
DeSantis pushes for decoupling U.S. economy from China
Paris summit aims to overhaul global financial system for 'climate solidarity' with South
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×