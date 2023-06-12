Mayor to cut seniors' meals ... to pay for illegals' free motel stays

Residents of New York City soon could be losing library hours.

And seniors there could be losing some programs providing meals.

And day-care for young children? Gone soon!

It's all because Mayor Eric Adams is wanting to spend hundreds of millions of dollars renting hotel and motel rooms for illegal aliens.

According to a report at Breitbart, Adams, a Democrat, is pushing to funnel billions of tax dollars to hotels and motels, allowing more than 140 corporations contracts, sometimes worth tens or hundreds of billions of dollars, to house illegals.

"As a result, the city is considering cutting public services like meals for senior citizens and library hours for New Yorkers," the report explained, noting more than 74,000 illegals have arrived in the city over the last year.

That, of course, is only a fraction of the millions that border states themselves have actually been required to handle.

The report said the hotel industry, under Adams' scheme, would profit hugely.

"In many cases, records show that New Yorkers are being charged daily hotel rates that are well above the market rate."

The report cited a Holiday Inn in Manhattan’s Financial District which is being paid $190 per room per night – up 73% from its normal rates.

"The Row Hotel in Times Square, housing hundreds of migrants, is set to pull in almost $100 million from taxpayers via its city contract," the report said.

The city comptroller has revealed already 37 hotels have contracted directly with the city's agency for "homeless services," and are getting paid $230 a night at the Night Hotel in Times Square and $311 a night at the Holiday Inn Express in Brooklyn.

