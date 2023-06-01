Med school renounces its own DEI framework

(FOX NEWS) – The University of North Carolina (UNC) medical school is disbanding its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) task force without implementing its recommendations, just months after banning DEI statements from admission, hiring, promotion and tenure.

The UNC DEI task force report also included recommendations that were partially based on the DEI protocols of the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) that requires students to study topics like "Unconscious Bias Awareness," "Understanding and Responding to Microaggressions," and "Understanding that America's medical system is structurally racist."

UNC told Fox News Digital that the DEI taskforce was formed in 2019 and completed its work in 2020 and confirmed that the School of Medicine DEI policies are aligned with accreditation requirements of the AAMC.

