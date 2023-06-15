A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Medicaid emergency spending for illegal migrants doubles in 1 year to $7 billion

More illegals in past 2 years than in 12 years of the Obama, Trump administrations combined

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 15, 2023 at 5:43pm
Thousands of immigrants gather near the U.S. southern border in September 2021. (Photo courtesy FOXLA via Twitter)

(JUST THE NEWS) – Medicaid emergency spending for illegal immigrants more than doubled from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2021, according to House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green.

During a congressional hearing Wednesday on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ job performance, Green said more people have entered the U.S. illegally under his roughly two-year tenure "than in the 12 years of the Obama and Trump administrations combined."

He repeated the largely well-known fact that most migrants coming to the southern U.S. border are there because of hard-to-fix economic problems in their countries, but argued that “they’re coming in record numbers because Mayorkas has left the doors of our country unlocked and wide open."

WND News Services
