Medical pros support Christian doctor who said 6-footer with beard not a 'she'

A team of medical professionals and regulators has come alongside a Christian doctor who said a 6-footer with a beard isn't likely a "she," and wouldn't be addressed as such.

The opinion comes from the United Kingdom's General Medical Council in the case involving Dr. David Mackereth, who was dismissed from his government position as a disability assessor for the Department of Work and Pensions, according to a report from Decision Magazine.

His manager had ordered him to address a "man 6 feet tall with a beard who says he wants to be addressed as 'she' and 'Mrs,'" that way.

Mackereth said he could not in good conscience identify clients with incorrect labels.

But the medical board now has found that there was no need to restrict Mackereth's medical registration.

The views "might be considered contentious," the GMC concluded, but, "we haven't seen evidence to suggest that patient safety is at risk from the information provided nor that your fitness to practice is impaired."

The decision does not overturn his dismissal, yet.

There is a separate court path he is using to seek for that to be corrected, and it now is at the European Court of Human Rights.

The Christian Legal Center, representing Mackereth, said it hopes to use the GMC's recommendation when the case is argued.

The Decision report explained the GMC decision "vindicated" Mackereth's decision that he could not in good conscience identify clients by their chosen gender identity rather than their biological sex.

He had told supervisors, "I am a Christian and in good conscience cannot do what the DWP is requiring of me."

He said his employers then discriminated against him due to his Christian beliefs, and charged his rights to freedom of conscience, thought and religion had been violated.

A local employment tribunal adopted the LGBT agenda and ruled against him, claiming not believing in transgenderism was 'incompatible" with "human dignity."

It was recently reported that his appeal to the ECHR was moving forward.

