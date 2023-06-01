A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mexican TV spots cartel wielding anti-tank rocket launcher in border town near Texas

Makes fight comparable to Middle Eastern warzones

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2023 at 7:36pm
Mexican TV spots cartel wielding anti-tank rocket launcher in border town near Texas (video screenshot)

(ZEROHEDGE) – The Mexican government has been waging war against drug cartels for over a decade with limited success. These cartels illegally procure modern military equipment from Western countries, making the fight comparable to those in Middle Eastern warzones.

On Wednesday, Mexican TV channel Milenio published an article titled "Mexican cartels prepare for a war; they have military grade ROCKET LAUNCHER" that shows a video of a Gulf Cartel (Cartel Del Golfo, CDG) member carrying a "military-grade grenade launcher during a checkpoint in Matamoros, Tamaulipas."

Milenio's Azucena Uresti identified the rocket launcher as a Raytheon-made FGM-148 Javelin. She noted the rocket launcher on the black market fetches anywhere from $20,000 to $60,000.

