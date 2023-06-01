Mexican TV spots cartel wielding anti-tank rocket launcher in border town near Texas

(ZEROHEDGE) – The Mexican government has been waging war against drug cartels for over a decade with limited success. These cartels illegally procure modern military equipment from Western countries, making the fight comparable to those in Middle Eastern warzones.

On Wednesday, Mexican TV channel Milenio published an article titled "Mexican cartels prepare for a war; they have military grade ROCKET LAUNCHER" that shows a video of a Gulf Cartel (Cartel Del Golfo, CDG) member carrying a "military-grade grenade launcher during a checkpoint in Matamoros, Tamaulipas."

Milenio's Azucena Uresti identified the rocket launcher as a Raytheon-made FGM-148 Javelin. She noted the rocket launcher on the black market fetches anywhere from $20,000 to $60,000.

