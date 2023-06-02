A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Uproar over article stating ethnic whites will soon be minority

'Migrants will soon be the powerful'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 2, 2023 at 5:39pm
Muslim migrants head out of Slovenia toward Europe. More than 1.3 million made their way to the wealthy welfare state of Germany, welcomed by the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

(RMX) – The German broadsheet Die Zeit has caused a storm on social media after publishing an article in which it claims Germany will soon be “a country in which migrants will no longer be a minority.”

Die Zeit, the Hamburg-based newspaper widely considered to be a more highbrow read than the tabloids, posted the article highlighting Germany’s irreparable demographic change to its socials on Tuesday with the caption:

The accompanying photo showed a group of four young immigrants in a top-down flash convertible smiling at the camera with the headline: “They will be the powerful.”

TRENDING: Who killed JFK mistress Mary Pinchot Meyer?

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Uproar over article stating ethnic whites will soon be minority
