A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Millions in major European country facing hunger

Many experiencing food insecurity

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 29, 2023 at 5:18pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(RT) – One in seven people in the UK faced hunger last year due to a lack of money, research by food bank charity the Trussell Trust revealed on Wednesday.

The survey said this equated to an estimated 11.3 million people, which is more than double Scotland’s population. Ethnic minorities, disabled people and carers were among those most affected, with researchers linking food insecurity to the cost-of-living crisis in the UK that is showing little sign of abating.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Trussell Trust runs more than 1,200 food banks across its network, which is around two-thirds of the UK total. The charity said it provided a record 3 million food parcels in the year to March, a 37% surge and more than double the amount delivered five years ago. It added that the latest findings were “just the tip of the iceberg.”

TRENDING: Dershowitz: Does Trump know something big he's not sharing?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Millions in major European country facing hunger
Clarence Thomas blasts Jackson's dissent in affirmative action decision
The street price of a gram of heroin across Europe
Chokepoint on Europe's most critical waterway hits lowest in decades
'Gay furries' hacking spree against anti-trans movement expands to 5 states
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×