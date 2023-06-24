Do you miss Tucker's show enough to take a recommendation?

I love Tucker Carlson so much I am going batty without him. When is he going to have a real nightly show again?

In the meantime, I have a sterling recommendation for you. Are you ready?

Grant Stinchfield at 7 p.m. Eastern on Real America's Voice, if you're lucky enough to get it or have Dish Network, on Channel 219. The network's content also streams live on its website. Real America's Voice also carries Steve Bannon and lots of other programs, including Gina Loudon, John Solomon and Bill Henry.

Stinchfield follows the same format as Tucker's former show – a lead story that takes up the first segment. It's usually hot, like it was Tuesday night. If you haven't seen his show before, watch that opening segment right here right now:

Listen to Stinchfield explain why Hunter Biden's verdict came when it did – years after he was first indicted – and got such a gracious deal to boot. He had the perfect guest later as Tucker would have to play cleanup – Kash Patel.

The whole segment. Just like Tucker. That's how the show goes Monday through Friday. Don't you need that? Listen to Kash's recommendation if you don't believe me.

Grant doesn't mince words. He tells it like it is.

"What we are witnessing is the most brazen government in American history, the arrogance, the disregard for truth and justice is nothing short of stunning. This government now says that if you're a Democrat, you can skate on everything. If you are a Republican, they are coming for you. Why do I say this? This Hunter Biden plea deal. He cops a sweetheart deal – two counts of tax fraud. He gets a misdemeanor by the way. And he gets probation on the gun charge, for lying on the form claiming he was not addicted to drugs and not having any right to own a firearm. Here's what I see from this. The Democrats now have a tight grip on the Department of Justice, on the judicial system. They have an absolute vice-grip on the mainstream media. So they control you. They control this country. They control the information flow … which means they have to wrestle power away from us. Why would they change their ways? They look at election cycles only as a path for victory. …"

Did he nail it?

Yes, he did. And that's just a sample.

And Stinchfield doesn't just spout words.

I heard him say on the air that when he was working for Newsmax, his boss, Chris Ruddy, instructed him to go after Tucker Carlson. Ruddy fired Grant when he didn't. It turns out Grant was a big fan of Tucker.

If I knew him years ago, before WND was demonetized by Google and stabbed in the back by Amazon and Facebook, and for that matter all of Big Tech, I would have hired Grant – and warned him about Ruddy.

So, conservatives and Christians still looking to drop Fox, consider Grant and the rest of the lineup on Real America's Voice.

They're real journalists.

