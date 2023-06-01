Mother sues school after boy posing as female attacks her daughter in school restroom

An Oklahoma mother is taking legal against against her local school district charging that officials there allowed a boy – who presents himself as a girl – to attack her 15-year-old daughter in a school restroom and inflict "severe physical and mental injuries."

A report from Fox News explains the attack was at Edmond Memorial High School on Oct. 26, 2022.

The case charges that a 17-year-old male entered the girls facility and beat the 15-year-old girl severely.

The report explained the action is seeking $75,000 in damages for "severe physical and mental injuries, severe physical and mental pain and suffering, and severe emotional distress."

School officials are liable because the transgender student had "made previous threats of violence" against the victim, the report said, and, in fact, was searched for weapons by police after his threats against the victim were reported by another student.

The mother, in her filing, cites the fact that Gov. Kevin Stitt last month signed a law that requires students in public schools in the state to "use restrooms that match the sex listed on their birth certificates."

Fox News Digital explained it obtained a report that described how the transgender student "entered the restroom and spoke to a female student. Soon after the two started arguing with each other, a fight broke out."

"The student victim, labeled as 'V' on the redacted report, told police she was speaking with friends in the girls' bathroom when student 'A' approached her with a question. After telling 'A' she didn't want to speak with her and why, 'A' became angry and asked her if she 'wanted to fight' before hitting her in the face. The alleged assailant continued to hit, kick and pull student 'V's' hair," Fox explained.

The "man" in the restroom also struck others, the report said.

The Daily Caller News Foundation noted that in the earlier incident, the male student was removed from a girls' restroom by police.

"But the district never notified the girl’s mother and continued to allow the male student to use the girls’ bathroom, according to the lawsuit," the report said.

School Supt. Angela Grunewald released a video after the incident happened, explaining the school didn't know the male was posing as female.

"When the student enrolled, the student enrolled as a female and presented themselves (sic) as a female and so had been accepted as a female. If a parent comes in and enrolls their child as a certain gender, and when you look at that child by all social norms they look and present themselves as that gender, it’s not something that you would question. Also in high school, birth certificates are not required to start school. So there was no birth certificate in the [student’s] file at the time to verify one way or another."

