Motorized trash can reaches 55 mph

Breaks unofficial world record

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2023 at 9:42pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(UPI) – A British engineer unofficially broke a world record when he took his motorized trash can up to speeds of 55 mph.

Michael Wallhead, 31, said he bought the wheeled trash can from Facebook marketplace for about $25, and then proceeded to make nearly $900 worth of modifications, including a Suzuki GP125 two-stroke engine, magnesium go-kart wheels, a rear axle, a five gear box, a chassis, a steering damper and an extra wheel at the front.

Wallhead took his wheelie bin to Elvington airfield in North Yorkshire, England, where he was clocked at an average speed of 54.9 mph.

