A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Move over American flag. Now U.S. troops salute 'rainbow flag'

'This is so gross. My children will NEVER be encouraged to sign up'

Peter LaBarbera By Peter LaBarbera
Published June 7, 2023 at 8:19pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
A cadet salutes upon coming off the stage during the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2022 graduation ceremony at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 25, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua Armstrong)

A cadet salutes upon coming off the stage during the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2022 graduation ceremony at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 25, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua Armstrong)

The United States Air Force is celebrating LGBT "pride month" with a serviceman 'saluting' the activist homosexual-bisexual-transgender-"queer" "rainbow" flag.

The Air Force published a tweet Wednesday reading: "June is #PrideMonth! The Department of the Air Force proudly recognizes and celebrates generations of LGBTQI+ service members and their contributions to our #AirForce & #SpaceForce."

Tweeted Mike Garcia: "As an AF veteran, this is pathetic & embarrassing. You should focus on winning wars & not social or political issues. Disgusting."

TRENDING: Romanians flooding U.S. border at record numbers, committing fraud across America

The tweet is part of an unprecedented official U.S. military campaign to celebrate LGBT pride as part of Commander-in-Chief Joe Biden's overall leftist "diversity" formula.

As WND reported Tuesday, the Pentagon has chosen to honor a radical homosexual activist, Harvey Milk, as the symbol of this year's "pride" activities. Milk, who was molested by homosexual predators when he was a young teenage boy, went on to enter into a live-in sexual relationship with a 16- or 17-year-old boy when he was in his thirties.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Is the military's LGBT push part of a satanic effort to kill off the God-fearing United States of America?

Conservatives immediately reacted with disdain at the meme, in which the shadowed figure is saluting a flag that appears to be a combination of the original "gay" and "transgender" pride flags.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Several people tweeted in response to the message that they will discourage their children from signing up to serve in this military, seemingly confirming widespread criticism that Biden's "woke" Pentagon policies are tied to sagging recruitment efforts.

"I'm so old, I remember when our military only saluted the American Flag ... not a flag celebrating all the things people have sex with," tweeted talk show host Tim Young, who often subs for some of the top conservative talkers.

John Burk tweeted in response: "More proof that the military has put their main focus on corporate agendas to appease the progressive crowd. Their recruitment numbers are plummeting and this is the main reason. So rather than simply focus on war fighting and the like, they continue down this path that is destroying them. Sad state of affairs for the military."

In 2021, President Biden overturned a Trump policy and gave blanket approval for U.S. Embassies abroad to fly the "rainbow flag" to celebrate LGBT "pride."

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Peter LaBarbera
Peter LaBarbera is a former reporter for the Washington Times and LifeSiteNews.com, and a former contributing editor for Human Events. He is the founder of AmericansForTruth.org, which exposes LGBT extremism. His reporting was instrumental in passage of a federal law barring U.S. taxpayer funding of any international group with pedophile ties. A former editor for Family Research Council and Accuracy in Media, he and his wife of 34 years are the proud parents of five children.
Peter LaBarbera is a former reporter for The Washington Times and LifeSiteNews.com, and a former contributing editor for Human Events. He is the founder of AmericansForTruth.org, which exposes LGBTQ extremism. His reporting was instrumental in passage of a federal law barring U.S. taxpayer funding of any international group with pedophile ties. A former editor for Family Research Council and Accuracy in Media, he and his wife of 34 years are the proud parents of five children.







Move over American flag. Now U.S. troops salute 'rainbow flag'
U.S. military makes radical gay activist its poster boy for 'Pride Month'
One year after leftist firebombing of pro-life clinic, no arrests made
Target stock downgraded as new 'youth pride' sponsorship exposed
Target tries to hide 'trans' and LGBT 'pride' clothing for kids, but conservative videos expose the con
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×