Move over American flag. Now U.S. troops salute 'rainbow flag'

The United States Air Force is celebrating LGBT "pride month" with a serviceman 'saluting' the activist homosexual-bisexual-transgender-"queer" "rainbow" flag.

The Air Force published a tweet Wednesday reading: "June is #PrideMonth! The Department of the Air Force proudly recognizes and celebrates generations of LGBTQI+ service members and their contributions to our #AirForce & #SpaceForce."

June is #PrideMonth! The Department of the Air Force proudly recognizes and celebrates generations of LGBTQI+ service members and their contributions to our #AirForce & #SpaceForce. pic.twitter.com/lQi9lH5sdr — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) June 7, 2023

Tweeted Mike Garcia: "As an AF veteran, this is pathetic & embarrassing. You should focus on winning wars & not social or political issues. Disgusting."

As an AF veteran, this is pathetic & embarrassing. You should focus on winning wars & not social or political issues. Disgusting. — Mike Garcia (@NVMikeG) June 7, 2023

The tweet is part of an unprecedented official U.S. military campaign to celebrate LGBT pride as part of Commander-in-Chief Joe Biden's overall leftist "diversity" formula.

As WND reported Tuesday, the Pentagon has chosen to honor a radical homosexual activist, Harvey Milk, as the symbol of this year's "pride" activities. Milk, who was molested by homosexual predators when he was a young teenage boy, went on to enter into a live-in sexual relationship with a 16- or 17-year-old boy when he was in his thirties.

Conservatives immediately reacted with disdain at the meme, in which the shadowed figure is saluting a flag that appears to be a combination of the original "gay" and "transgender" pride flags.

Several people tweeted in response to the message that they will discourage their children from signing up to serve in this military, seemingly confirming widespread criticism that Biden's "woke" Pentagon policies are tied to sagging recruitment efforts.

This is so gross. My children will NEVER be encouraged to sign up. — Augustina 🇻🇦 (@AugustinaJJD) June 7, 2023

"I'm so old, I remember when our military only saluted the American Flag ... not a flag celebrating all the things people have sex with," tweeted talk show host Tim Young, who often subs for some of the top conservative talkers.

I'm so old, I remember when our military only saluted the American Flag... not a flag celebrating all the things people have sex with. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 7, 2023

John Burk tweeted in response: "More proof that the military has put their main focus on corporate agendas to appease the progressive crowd. Their recruitment numbers are plummeting and this is the main reason. So rather than simply focus on war fighting and the like, they continue down this path that is destroying them. Sad state of affairs for the military."

More proof that the military has put their main focus on corporate agendas to appease the progressive crowd. Their recruitment numbers are plummeting and this is the main reason. So rather than simply focus on war fighting and the like, they continue down this path that is… — John Burk (@johnburk1776) June 7, 2023

I wonder why we are having such a hard time recruiting people to the military? — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) June 7, 2023

In 2021, President Biden overturned a Trump policy and gave blanket approval for U.S. Embassies abroad to fly the "rainbow flag" to celebrate LGBT "pride."

The creator of the "meme" needs to be investigated. Airmen do no salute the flag of the religion of sex. You may think you have destroyed our country but there is more of us than you people who hate our country. You will NOT win this battle. — Stacey Celebrates Traditions (@SunlightShine55) June 7, 2023

