Move to reverse Trump impeachments under way

Two members of Congress have begun a process that could result in the expungement of the two impeachments of President Donald Trump.

Both of those political moves by ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of course, failed.

In fact, one of the schemes was so shaky the House never even reviewed evidence before voting on it, but Democrats followed Pelosi's agenda anyway.

Her only point of "success" in the process was that she claimed Trump, impeached by her House, would be impeached "forever."

Now that may not even end up being true.

A report at Just the news explains two members of the house, Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, have begun a move that could end up with those decisions being expunged.

Pelosi's first case was based on a leftist whistleblower's claim that he tried to coerce Ukraine into investigating the Biden family. Of course, evidence now suggests that, about that time, a Ukrainian gas company official was paying bribes, $5 million to Joe Biden and $5 million to Hunter Biden – a subject that remains under investigation in the U.S. House.

The report explained, "Greene's resolution to expunge the impeachment points to a recently revealed FD-1023 that includes confidential human source information alleging that both Hunter and Joe Biden were involved in a bribery scheme."

The Ukrainian official allegedly wanted an investigation into alleged corruption at his company ended, and Joe Biden accomplished that by threatening to withhold American aid from Ukraine if that prosecutor was not fired.

The proposal states, "Resolved, That the December 18, 2019, impeachment of President Donald John Trump is expunged, as if such Articles had never passed the full House of Representatives, as the facts and circumstances upon which such Articles were based did not meet the burden of proving the commission of 'high Crimes and Misdemeanors’, as set forth in section 4 of article II of the Constitution."

In a statement reported by Just the News, Greene said, "The first impeachment of President Trump was a politically motivated sham. The Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, weaponized a perfect phone call with Ukraine to interfere with the 2020 election. Meanwhile, the FBI had credible evidence of Joe and Hunter Biden's corrupt dealings, confirming their involvement in a foreign bribery pay-to-play scheme and receipt of over $5 million each."

She added, "It's clear that President Trump's impeachment was a nothing more than a witch hunt that needs to be expunged from our history. I'm proud to work with Chairwoman Elise Stefanik on our joint resolutions to correct the record and clear President Trump’s good name."

The resolution from Stefanik addresses Pelosi's second attack on Trump,

"Resolved, That the January 13, 2021, impeachment of President Donald John Trump is expunged, as if such Article had never passed the full House of Representatives, as the facts and circumstances upon which such Article was based met the burden of proving neither that President Trump committed 'high Crimes and Misdemeanors', as set forth in section 4 of article II of the Constitution, nor that President Trump engaged in 'insurrection or rebellion against the United States', such that he is forever precluded from 'hold[ing] any office... under the United States' pursuant to section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution."

Stefanik said Americans know that Democrats "weaponized the power of impeachment against President Donald Trump to advance their own extreme political agenda."

She called Pelosi's political moves at the time nothing but a "sham smear" against Trump.

