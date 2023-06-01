Nancy Mace rips FBI for 'stonewalling' to 'protect' the Biden clan

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina blasted the FBI Thursday for “stonewalling” a Congressional subpoena in order to “protect the Biden family.”

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa wrote to the FBI on May 3 to demand that the agency produce a document that allegedly details a bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden. Wray reportedly offered to allow Comer and Grassley review the documents in a secure location in a Wednesday phone call with Comer, but still refused to turn over the document.

TRENDING: The Medicare time bomb

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“It doesn’t fulfill the subpoena,” Mace told “Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade about the reported offer by Wray. “I mean, Jamie Comer, Congressman Comer, chairman of Oversight, asked for those documents to be provided to the Oversight Committee, and that’s not what he is getting from Christopher Wray, that’s not what he is getting from the FBI.”

WATCH:

Is the FBI "stonewalling" to protect the Biden clan? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said during a Tuesday appearance on “Fox and Friends” that a contempt of Congress charge could be an option if FBI Director Christopher Wray continued to refuse to turn over a subpoenaed document.

“First he won’t even admit he has the documents, then he admits they have it, then he says no one can see it, then he says you guys can see it but I’m going to redact it and James Comer said no, it’s not up to you to do this,” Kilmeade said. “Do we have to go through the court process? Why would a Republican appointed FBI director be so into going into the four corners offense?”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Former FBI Director James Comey defended Wray’s resistance to complying with the congressional subpoenas during a Wednesday CNN appearance.

“Obviously he’s protecting the president and the president’s family and there is more than one document, so I mean this is going to happen over and over the FBI complies and quits hiding behind their agency to protect the Biden family,” Mace said. “The American people deserve to have answers, this deserves to be investigated to the fullest extent of the law.”

“We will follow the facts. If it ends up we have to refer charges to the DoJ, then that’s what will happen,” Mace continued. “We can’t do an investigation with the FBI stonewalling the committee doing the investigation.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!