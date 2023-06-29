Nation will pay up to $92,000 for people to live on remote off-shore island

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – Ireland is offering to pay up to $92,000 for people to live on its 30 remote, idyllic islands off the western coast in an attempt to revitalize the islands that have rolling green hills, emerald seas, and moody skies as a realistic option for long-term living.

“Our Living Islands” is a 10-year policy fronted by the Irish Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys. She said in a June statement that the “ambitious” policy “will have a real and transformative effect on our islands and improve the lives of the people and families living there.”

The 10-year policy includes a three-year action plan comprising 80 “commitments” to improve housing and water infrastructure, health and education services, roads and piers, outdoor amenities, and sustainable tourism, as well as introducing high-speed broadband internet and remote working hubs to make working life easier for island residents.

