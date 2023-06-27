Is national security a joke? Bumbling Biden claims he 'sold a lot of state secrets'

Joe Biden's perspective of America's national security took on a whole new dimension this week when he said, "I sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things…"

He then paused, and added, "All kidding aside … look," suggesting that he considers America's national security a joke.

His statement:

BIDEN (last week): "I sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things..." pic.twitter.com/eyEaQEevRp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023

And a video with his extended comments. The pertinent part occurs during the first few seconds of the video:

A report at the Gateway Pundit explained the comment from Biden came during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google chief Sundar Pichai.

It described Biden as "very confused" when he said, "I was just thanking the … anyway … I started off without you … and I sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things we shared."

Online commenters suggested the comment actually revealed a very bad scenario.

"Freudian slip or he just doesn't really cares (sic) to deny it anymore?" said one, with another adding, "That was not a Freudian Slip! That was his conscious talking! He knows it and cannot his (sic) it any longer."

And another, "So THAT's what Hunter was collecting bags of cash for."

Another, on the topic of whether Biden was joking, said, "Hard to tell."

"Is this for real? If he did what he says he did, then isn't this treason?" added another. And, "Dementia patients often reveal secrets they've kept deep in their closets for years. Ask any competent nursing home CNA/LPN."

And, "And just when you think things couldn't get worse."

On the White House YouTube channel, it said the meeting was about "innovation, investment, and manufacturing in a variety of technology sectors."

