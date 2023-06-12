A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money Politics U.S.WND HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Nearly 1 million Americans booted from Medicaid coverage after COVID rule ends

Congress ended continuous enrollment on March 31, states now beginning to resume disenrollments

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 12, 2023 at 2:03pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

At least 728,000 individuals have lost Medicaid coverage since the end of the COVID-19 related continuous enrollment provision in March, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).

The analysis only includes 13 states and the District of Columbia, and undercounts the number of people who have lost coverage since many states do not offer public data on Medicaid disenrollments, according to KFF. As many as 17 million people could ultimately lose Medicaid coverage due to the end of the continuous enrollment provision, a policy enacted under the Trump administration in 2020 which required Medicaid programs to keep recipients enrolled throughout the public health emergency, according to KFF.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Now Biden wants your furnace

Most disenrollments are due to procedural reasons such as failing to complete the renewal process on time or the state having out-of-date contact information, while only 10-20% are due to recipients actually being ineligible in most states, according to KFF. Iowa and Pennsylvania are the exceptions, with 45% and 57% respectively being removed due to ineligibility.

In Florida, about 249,400 people have been removed from Medicaid rolls, followed by about 141,600 in Arkansas and about 66,300 in Idaho, according to KFF. Ten more states are slated to begin disenrollments by October.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Nearly 1 million Americans booted from Medicaid coverage after COVID rule ends
Biden prepping plans to evacuate Americans from Taiwan: Report
Popular retailer hit with bomb threats claiming it 'betrayed' LGBT community
Transgender cyclist wins bike race against female competition by nearly 5 minutes!
After kowtowing to China, Disney agrees to meet with Uyghur groups
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×