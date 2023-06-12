Nearly 1 million Americans booted from Medicaid coverage after COVID rule ends

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

At least 728,000 individuals have lost Medicaid coverage since the end of the COVID-19 related continuous enrollment provision in March, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).

The analysis only includes 13 states and the District of Columbia, and undercounts the number of people who have lost coverage since many states do not offer public data on Medicaid disenrollments, according to KFF. As many as 17 million people could ultimately lose Medicaid coverage due to the end of the continuous enrollment provision, a policy enacted under the Trump administration in 2020 which required Medicaid programs to keep recipients enrolled throughout the public health emergency, according to KFF.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Now Biden wants your furnace

Congress ended Medicaid’s pandemic-era continuous enrollment provision on March 31, and states are now beginning to resume disenrollments. Learn more about the policy changes and their potential impacts from our updated explainer: https://t.co/rPkMFeobfW pic.twitter.com/Tw0229sx4v — KFF (@KFF) June 12, 2023

Most disenrollments are due to procedural reasons such as failing to complete the renewal process on time or the state having out-of-date contact information, while only 10-20% are due to recipients actually being ineligible in most states, according to KFF. Iowa and Pennsylvania are the exceptions, with 45% and 57% respectively being removed due to ineligibility.

In Florida, about 249,400 people have been removed from Medicaid rolls, followed by about 141,600 in Arkansas and about 66,300 in Idaho, according to KFF. Ten more states are slated to begin disenrollments by October.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!